Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi Warns of Antimicrobial Resistance as Global Crisis: Calls for Urgent Action at UN

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has issued a stark warning regarding Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), labeling it as a “ticking time bomb” that threatens to undo decades of medical progress. Speaking at a high-level United Nations meeting on AMR on behalf of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Minister stressed that AMR could return the world to an era where common infections become untreatable and routine surgeries pose serious life-threatening risks.

“I stand before you with a sense of urgency and hope that as we join hands to tackle the problem of AMR, we fully appreciate the significant threat it poses to global health, food security, and development,” Motsoaledi said. His message to global leaders underscored the critical need for coordinated global efforts to address AMR, which impacts not only healthcare but also economic stability and productivity.

AMR as a Global Health Crisis

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to medicines, making infections more difficult to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) as one of the leading threats posed by AMR, particularly in high-burden countries like South Africa, where DR-TB accounts for approximately 2% of the national TB burden.

Motsoaledi lamented that despite the scale of the threat, global responses—especially in the area of TB research—have been insufficient. "In responding to this threat, we continue to lag behind, especially on TB research and global collaboration. This situation has the potential to reverse many decades of medical advancements,” he emphasized.

The Minister highlighted that AMR not only affects global health but has profound economic implications as well, impacting healthcare costs, productivity, and overall economic growth. "Addressing AMR is not just a health imperative but also an economic necessity that requires coordinated global action,” he said.

Key Actions to Combat AMR

Motsoaledi outlined several critical actions that need to be taken at both the national and global levels to combat AMR effectively:

Education on Antibiotic Use: The Minister stressed the importance of educating the public and healthcare providers about the prudent use of antibiotics, both in human and veterinary medicine. He warned against the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, which are key drivers of antimicrobial resistance.

Curbing Polypharmacy and Overprescription: Motsoaledi called for stricter regulation against the practice of polypharmacy, where patients are prescribed multiple antibiotics unnecessarily. He proposed the implementation of an integrated national patient information system to prevent patients from visiting multiple healthcare facilities to obtain the same prescriptions.

Investment in Research and Innovation: The Minister emphasized the need for significant investment in research and innovation, especially through partnerships with academic and research institutions. “Research into new antibiotics, diagnostics, and alternative treatments is crucial in this fight,” he said, adding that greater global collaboration is essential.

Strengthening Healthcare Systems: Motsoaledi also pointed to the need for a stronger healthcare system capable of identifying and treating infections promptly and accurately. He advocated for better-equipped hospitals and clinics, alongside the provision of proper training to healthcare professionals.

Championing Policy and Advocacy:The Minister underscored the importance of policy reforms and advocacy, emphasizing that effective policies on antibiotic stewardship and infection prevention are essential to safeguarding communities. He also stressed the role of governments and international bodies in ensuring compliance with such policies.

Addressing Human Behavior: Motsoaledi stressed the importance of addressing human behaviour through social and community engagement. Public education campaigns aimed at raising awareness about AMR dangers and promoting responsible antibiotic use are critical to success in the fight against resistance.

AMR and the South African Context

Motsoaledi highlighted the significant challenges South Africa faces due to drug-resistant tuberculosis. With one of the highest burdens of DR-TB globally, the country serves as a key case study in the fight against AMR. He pointed out that South Africa’s efforts to combat AMR are constrained by under-resourced healthcare systems and the lack of a coordinated global research effort.

“South Africa is one of the high-burden countries of drug-resistant tuberculosis, where it constitutes 2% of the TB burden. The WHO has identified DR-TB as one of the top AMR threats. However, in responding to this threat, we continue to lag behind,” he reiterated.

Global Collaboration and Turning Crisis into Opportunity

In his concluding remarks, Motsoaledi stressed the need for a united global response, highlighting that AMR is not a challenge any one country can tackle alone. He urged world leaders to seize this moment as an opportunity to innovate and lead the charge in addressing AMR.

“Together, we can turn this crisis into an opportunity—a chance to unite, innovate, and lead the world in the fight against antimicrobial resistance,” he said. Motsoaledi called for swift and coordinated global action, including more investment in research, robust policies, and greater public awareness. Without such efforts, the world risks returning to an era where common infections and minor surgeries could once again prove fatal.

In his speech, the Minister emphasized that the collective efforts of nations, scientists, healthcare providers, and policymakers are essential to safeguarding future generations from the looming threat of antimicrobial resistance.