Left Menu

Helene Devastates Southeastern U.S. with Catastrophic Flooding and Power Outages

Category 4 Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, leading to severe flooding, extensive damage, and power outages affecting millions across multiple states. Emergency crews are rescuing trapped residents, and numerous fatalities have been reported. The storm, now weakened, continues to pose risks as it moves through the Southeastern U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Crawfordville | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:55 IST
Helene Devastates Southeastern U.S. with Catastrophic Flooding and Power Outages
  • Country:
  • United States

Emergency crews rushed Friday to rescue people trapped in flooded homes after Helene roared ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Florida, generating a massive storm surge and knocking out power to millions in several states. Gov. Brian Kemp reported at least 11 deaths in his state, with dozens still trapped.

The storm made landfall Thursday night in a sparsely populated region with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph). The damage extended hundreds of miles north, with flooding reaching North Carolina. Multiple hospitals in southern Georgia lost power due to the storm's impact.

President Joe Biden expressed support for survivors, and FEMA has deployed over 1,500 workers, assisting in over 400 rescues. Officials have launched boats to reach stranded individuals, warning of hazardous floodwaters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024