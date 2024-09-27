Helene Devastates Southeastern U.S. with Catastrophic Flooding and Power Outages
Category 4 Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, leading to severe flooding, extensive damage, and power outages affecting millions across multiple states. Emergency crews are rescuing trapped residents, and numerous fatalities have been reported. The storm, now weakened, continues to pose risks as it moves through the Southeastern U.S.
Emergency crews rushed Friday to rescue people trapped in flooded homes after Helene roared ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Florida, generating a massive storm surge and knocking out power to millions in several states. Gov. Brian Kemp reported at least 11 deaths in his state, with dozens still trapped.
The storm made landfall Thursday night in a sparsely populated region with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph). The damage extended hundreds of miles north, with flooding reaching North Carolina. Multiple hospitals in southern Georgia lost power due to the storm's impact.
President Joe Biden expressed support for survivors, and FEMA has deployed over 1,500 workers, assisting in over 400 rescues. Officials have launched boats to reach stranded individuals, warning of hazardous floodwaters.
