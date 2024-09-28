Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeast US
Hurricane Helene, packing 140 mph winds, caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars in damage as it tore through the southeastern US. Flooding and landslides cut off areas, while record rainfall and tornadoes exacerbated the destruction. Over 3 million customers lost power, with officials warning of ongoing hazards.
Hurricane Helene has left a trail of devastation across the southeastern US, causing dozens of deaths and billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 4 storm, bringing 140 mph winds and rapidly moving through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.
Flooding and landslides have cut off several areas, forcing the closure of major roads and prompting hundreds of water rescues. Record rainfall and tornadoes have exacerbated the destruction, with Atlanta experiencing the most rain in a two-day period since 1878. Over 3 million customers were left without power, and officials continue to warn of ongoing hazards, including flooding and high winds.
Climate change is believed to be a contributing factor to the rapidly intensifying nature of such storms. The death toll stands at 44, with victims spread across several states. The economic impact is expected to be substantial, with Moody's Analytics estimating property damage between USD 15 billion and USD 26 billion.
