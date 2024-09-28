Left Menu

Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeast US

Hurricane Helene, packing 140 mph winds, caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars in damage as it tore through the southeastern US. Flooding and landslides cut off areas, while record rainfall and tornadoes exacerbated the destruction. Over 3 million customers lost power, with officials warning of ongoing hazards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perry | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:48 IST
Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeast US
  • Country:
  • United States

Hurricane Helene has left a trail of devastation across the southeastern US, causing dozens of deaths and billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 4 storm, bringing 140 mph winds and rapidly moving through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

Flooding and landslides have cut off several areas, forcing the closure of major roads and prompting hundreds of water rescues. Record rainfall and tornadoes have exacerbated the destruction, with Atlanta experiencing the most rain in a two-day period since 1878. Over 3 million customers were left without power, and officials continue to warn of ongoing hazards, including flooding and high winds.

Climate change is believed to be a contributing factor to the rapidly intensifying nature of such storms. The death toll stands at 44, with victims spread across several states. The economic impact is expected to be substantial, with Moody's Analytics estimating property damage between USD 15 billion and USD 26 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024