Ancient Throne Room Unveiled: Possible Female Ruler Evidence in Peru

Archaeologists in Peru have discovered a stone throne and elaborate wall paintings that suggest the presence of a female ruler in the ancient Moche culture over 1,300 years ago. The discovery points towards a significant female presence in leadership roles during that era.

Updated: 02-10-2024 02:27 IST
In a groundbreaking discovery, archaeologists in Peru have uncovered compelling evidence hinting at a female ruler during the ancient Moche culture, which thrived over 1,300 years ago. The discovery includes a stone throne and intricate wall paintings that depict unique scenes.

Jessica Ortiz, the research director for the project at the Panamarca archeological site on Peru's northwest coast, noted that the nature of the murals 'could indicate it was a woman who used the space, possibly a ruler.' The Moche culture is now shedding light on potential female leadership in ancient times.

This finding marks a significant milestone in understanding the societal structure of the Moche and their possible recognition and acceptance of women in powerful positions.

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

