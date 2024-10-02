Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Tennessee Plastics Factory Amid Hurricane Helene's Torrential Rains

Workers in a Tennessee plastics factory continued working despite heavy rainfall from Hurricane Helene, until flooding forced evacuation. Eleven were swept away by floodwaters, with five rescued and two confirmed dead. Survivors dispute the timing of the evacuation, blaming factory management for delayed action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tennessee | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hurricane Helene's relentless downpour led to a harrowing incident at a plastics factory in rural Tennessee. Factory workers continued their shifts amidst worsening conditions, only stopping when floodwaters infiltrated the premises.

Eleven employees were swept away by the floodwaters, resulting in five rescues and two confirmed fatalities. The overall death toll stands at over 150 across multiple states. Rescue operations are ongoing for the four still missing in Erwin, Tennessee, where dozens were saved from a hospital roof.

Factory management's decision to delay evacuation has come under scrutiny, with survivors blaming it for increased casualties. Impact Plastics and Tennessee authorities are continuing search and rescue efforts while facing growing criticism from workers and community members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

