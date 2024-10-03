Breaking: Fruit Fly Brain Mapped, SpaceX Rocket Grounded, and More

In a groundbreaking development, scientists have mapped the entire brain of an adult fruit fly, a significant milestone in neurobiological research that could provide insights into human brain functions. Detailed analysis revealed over 50 million connections among 139,000 neurons.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily grounded SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket after its second-stage malfunctioned post-launch, marking the third grounding in as many months. The investigation follows the rocket's failed engine re-lighting during a routine 'deorbit burn' procedure.

A small rocky planet has been detected orbiting the nearby Barnard's star, exciting scientists who study potential habitable worlds. The planet weighs about 40% of Earth's mass and is relatively close at just 6 light years away.

New observations from the James Webb Space Telescope have unveiled surprising details about Pluto's moon, Charon. Detecting frozen carbon dioxide and hydrogen peroxide for the first time, the findings add to previously known elements like water ice and ammonia-bearing compounds on the moon's surface.

