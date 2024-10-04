Left Menu

Boris Blunder and Venice Waves: Unprecedented Odd Headlines

The BBC called off an interview with Boris Johnson after notes were accidentally sent to him. Meanwhile, the owner of Venice's Harry's Bar has filed a complaint over speeding boats causing damaging waves, urging authorities to enforce stricter speed limits.

Updated: 04-10-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The BBC was compelled to cancel a highly anticipated interview with Boris Johnson, the former British Prime Minister, following an unintentional blunder by a prominent presenter. Laura Kuenssberg, notable for her political reporting, mistakenly forwarded Johnson the interview notes, originally intended for her team, thus scrapping the interview under unforeseen circumstances.

In Venice, a different kind of wave sparked action from local businesses. The owner of the iconic Harry's Bar, a haunt cherished by literary giant Ernest Hemingway, lodged a formal complaint against the city's authorities. The grievance centers on the hazardous speeding of boats within the famous canals, which are generating destructive high waves, exacerbating concerns over the city's vulnerability to natural erosion and flood risks.

Efforts to curb these waves are already in place with speed limits ranging from 5 to 20 kilometers per hour. However, the plea from Harry's Bar demands stricter enforcement to preserve Venice's historic and fragile architecture, further spotlighting the city's ongoing battle against nature's encroachment.

