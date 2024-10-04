Left Menu

Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Projects in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Maharashtra includes inaugurating a metro line, laying foundation stones for various infrastructure projects, and launching agriculture initiatives. Key highlights are the Thane Ring Metro, Eastern Freeway Extension, airport infrastructure, and the Banjara Virasat Museum, alongside major agricultural advancements.

Updated: 04-10-2024 20:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to significantly impact Maharashtra with a series of groundbreaking infrastructure projects during his visit on Saturday. The inauguration of the Mumbai Metro Line - 3 from BKC to Aarey comes as a highlight, addressing pivotal urban transportation needs with its expansive underground station network.

Adding to the infrastructure boost, Modi will lay the cornerstone for the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project, a strategic initiative to bolster connectivity in the bustling city of Thane. This project, alongside the Eastern Freeway Extension and Navi Mumbai Airport development, represents a major governmental commitment to urban modernization.

Highlighting his focus on agricultural progress, the Prime Minister will also announce revolutionary enhancements such as the Unified Genomic Chip for livestock and launch significant financial aid under the PM-KISAN scheme, reflecting his dedication to supporting India's farmer community and agrarian sectors.

