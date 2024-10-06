Left Menu

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene's death toll rose to 227, impacting six US states since it struck on September 26. North Carolina is heavily affected, with relief efforts underway. Dolly Parton contributed $1 million for aid alongside corporate donations. The aftermath left widespread destruction in towns like Asheville and Newport, Tennessee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfort | Updated: 06-10-2024 07:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 07:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As Hurricane Helene's death toll climbed to 227, the horrific impact of the storm continues to unfold across six US states. Striking on September 26 as a Category-4 hurricane, Helene unleashed devastation from Florida northwards, leaving homes destroyed and millions without power.

Rescue and relief efforts are at full throttle in North Carolina, where the city of Asheville suffered severe damage. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $27 million in aid, with over 83,000 individuals seeking assistance to rebuild their lives.

Meanwhile, famed country singer Dolly Parton has pledged $1 million to aid relief, with corporate giants like Walmart stepping in to bolster efforts. As communities work tirelessly to recover, the spirit of unity shines luminously through the darkness left by Helene's floodwaters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

