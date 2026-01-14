Left Menu

Disaster Relief: Australia Unveils A$100 Million Bushfire Aid Package

Australia announced nearly A$100 million in aid to support southeastern Victoria after devastating bushfires destroyed buildings, claimed a life, and forced evacuations. The package includes funds for recovery hubs, public space restoration, power outage aid, grants for affected farmers, and financial counselling services.

Australia has unveiled an aid initiative approaching A$100 million, following rampant bushfires in Victoria's southeast. These fires have leveled hundreds of buildings, resulted in one fatality, and necessitated community evacuations.

The relief package allocates A$15 million for establishing recovery information hubs in affected communities and A$12 million to aid local councils in reconstructing public spaces. Additionally, households plagued by ongoing power disruptions can claim A$16 million in compensation for power outages.

Affected farmers can access A$40 million in grants up to A$75,000 each, alongside A$10 million dedicated to concessional loans of up to A$250,000. A further A$4 million is reserved for financial counselling services. This initiative represents a collective effort by the federal and Victoria state governments.

