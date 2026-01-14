Disaster Relief: Australia Unveils A$100 Million Bushfire Aid Package

Australia has unveiled an aid initiative approaching A$100 million, following rampant bushfires in Victoria's southeast. These fires have leveled hundreds of buildings, resulted in one fatality, and necessitated community evacuations.

The relief package allocates A$15 million for establishing recovery information hubs in affected communities and A$12 million to aid local councils in reconstructing public spaces. Additionally, households plagued by ongoing power disruptions can claim A$16 million in compensation for power outages.

Affected farmers can access A$40 million in grants up to A$75,000 each, alongside A$10 million dedicated to concessional loans of up to A$250,000. A further A$4 million is reserved for financial counselling services. This initiative represents a collective effort by the federal and Victoria state governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)