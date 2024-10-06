Left Menu

Unearthing History: Child Sacrifice, Extinct Birds, and Innovations in Technology

This update from the science world covers a 600-year-old child sacrifice site discovery in Peru, a study documenting the extinction of 610 bird species, the successful launch of the Vulcan rocket by Boeing and Lockheed JV, and a revolutionary dog neutering vaccine developed by Chilean scientists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:26 IST
Unearthing History: Child Sacrifice, Extinct Birds, and Innovations in Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In northern Peru, archaeologists have uncovered the remains of nearly 48 children believed to have been ritually sacrificed over 600 years ago. The site, situated outside Trujillo, shows evidence of cuts on the victims' sternums and ribs, shedding light on ancient sacrificial practices.

Research highlights human-caused extinction, detailing the loss of 610 bird species in 130,000 years, with Homo sapiens' global spread intensifying the crisis. Among the victims is the Kauaʻi ʻōʻō, declared extinct last year, reflecting the ongoing threat to avian biodiversity.

The United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, announced that its Vulcan rocket has completed its second successful mission. This is a pivotal development as the company aims for certification to conduct Pentagon missions.

Chilean scientists have created a reversible dog neutering vaccine. This innovative procedure, tested on a terrier in Santiago, offers a surgical-free option for pet sterilization, showcasing a significant advancement in veterinary science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024