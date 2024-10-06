Unearthing History: Child Sacrifice, Extinct Birds, and Innovations in Technology

In northern Peru, archaeologists have uncovered the remains of nearly 48 children believed to have been ritually sacrificed over 600 years ago. The site, situated outside Trujillo, shows evidence of cuts on the victims' sternums and ribs, shedding light on ancient sacrificial practices.

Research highlights human-caused extinction, detailing the loss of 610 bird species in 130,000 years, with Homo sapiens' global spread intensifying the crisis. Among the victims is the Kauaʻi ʻōʻō, declared extinct last year, reflecting the ongoing threat to avian biodiversity.

The United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, announced that its Vulcan rocket has completed its second successful mission. This is a pivotal development as the company aims for certification to conduct Pentagon missions.

Chilean scientists have created a reversible dog neutering vaccine. This innovative procedure, tested on a terrier in Santiago, offers a surgical-free option for pet sterilization, showcasing a significant advancement in veterinary science.

(With inputs from agencies.)