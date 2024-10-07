Left Menu

Revolutionary Firefighting Tech to Safeguard Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will see the introduction of advanced firefighting vehicles, including quick response units with enhanced extinguishing capabilities and fire boats. The fair area has expanded by 25%, necessitating increased resources and personnel. Coordination with the electricity department aims to prevent fire incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:40 IST
Revolutionary Firefighting Tech to Safeguard Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
Simhastha-Kumbh Mela
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time, advanced firefighting technology will be used during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to tackle potential fire incidents efficiently and swiftly. Seventy-five quick response vehicles, each boasting fire-extinguishing capabilities 20 times more effective than typical vehicles, will be deployed.

Director General of Police (Fire) Avinash Chandra confirmed these small-capacity vehicles' easy access to narrow areas. Despite having a 100-litre tank, Chandra noted, they can combat fires requiring up to 2,000 litres of water. These vehicles are also equipped with tools for breaking, cutting, lifting, drilling, and first aid measures.

Moreover, fire fighting boats will be stationed for the first time in the Sangam area, accompanied by motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles designed for sandy terrains. Facilities like 50 fire stations, 20 temporary posts, and 50 watch towers are being arranged to ensure swift response, with the fair area expanded by 25% requiring additional resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024