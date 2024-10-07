Revolutionary Firefighting Tech to Safeguard Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

For the first time, advanced firefighting technology will be used during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to tackle potential fire incidents efficiently and swiftly. Seventy-five quick response vehicles, each boasting fire-extinguishing capabilities 20 times more effective than typical vehicles, will be deployed.

Director General of Police (Fire) Avinash Chandra confirmed these small-capacity vehicles' easy access to narrow areas. Despite having a 100-litre tank, Chandra noted, they can combat fires requiring up to 2,000 litres of water. These vehicles are also equipped with tools for breaking, cutting, lifting, drilling, and first aid measures.

Moreover, fire fighting boats will be stationed for the first time in the Sangam area, accompanied by motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles designed for sandy terrains. Facilities like 50 fire stations, 20 temporary posts, and 50 watch towers are being arranged to ensure swift response, with the fair area expanded by 25% requiring additional resources.

