Left Menu

Bosnia's Devastating Floods: A Nation in Crisis

Bosnia faces a critical situation following severe floods and landslides, resulting in at least 20 confirmed deaths. The hardest-hit areas are struggling with missing persons and significant infrastructural damage. Experts attribute the disaster's impact to climate change and years of environmental neglect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:51 IST
Bosnia's Devastating Floods: A Nation in Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent floods in Bosnia have claimed at least 20 lives, marking them as the deadliest in years. Rescue operations continue as authorities confirm fatalities and search for the missing.

The southwestern Herzegovina-Neretva canton bears the brunt, with 16 deaths confirmed and nine individuals still unaccounted for. A joint rescue effort, involving teams from Bosnia and neighboring Croatia and Slovenia, persists in recovering bodies.

Environmental negligence is spotlighted as a contributing factor, exacerbating the flood's impact on infrastructure and communities. Efforts to address health and damages continue as regional governments assemble crisis teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024