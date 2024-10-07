Bosnia's Devastating Floods: A Nation in Crisis

The recent floods in Bosnia have claimed at least 20 lives, marking them as the deadliest in years. Rescue operations continue as authorities confirm fatalities and search for the missing.

The southwestern Herzegovina-Neretva canton bears the brunt, with 16 deaths confirmed and nine individuals still unaccounted for. A joint rescue effort, involving teams from Bosnia and neighboring Croatia and Slovenia, persists in recovering bodies.

Environmental negligence is spotlighted as a contributing factor, exacerbating the flood's impact on infrastructure and communities. Efforts to address health and damages continue as regional governments assemble crisis teams.

