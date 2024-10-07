Left Menu

Hyderabad's Infrastructure Overhaul: CM Reddy Pushes for Federal Support

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy met with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to seek support for Hyderabad's Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan and the second phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail. The initiatives aim to modernize city infrastructure to meet global standards, requiring substantial investment and cooperation with the federal government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:50 IST
Hyderabad's Infrastructure Overhaul: CM Reddy Pushes for Federal Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to include Hyderabad's Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) under the AMRUT 2.0 initiative or recognize it as a special project.

During talks in Delhi, Reddy highlighted the inadequacies of Hyderabad's outdated sewerage systems, emphasizing the need for complete wastewater treatment across the city and its surrounding municipalities. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the CSMP was handed over, detailing a 7,444-kilometer span with a budget of Rs 17,212.69 crore, necessitating financial support.

Additionally, Reddy sought support for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 expansion, proposing a joint venture with the central government. Estimated at Rs 24,269 crore, the project aims to extend over 76.4 kilometers. Collaboration for rapid project implementation was requested, alongside addressing other regional issues like Left Wing Extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024