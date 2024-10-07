Hyderabad's Infrastructure Overhaul: CM Reddy Pushes for Federal Support
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy met with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to seek support for Hyderabad's Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan and the second phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail. The initiatives aim to modernize city infrastructure to meet global standards, requiring substantial investment and cooperation with the federal government.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to include Hyderabad's Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) under the AMRUT 2.0 initiative or recognize it as a special project.
During talks in Delhi, Reddy highlighted the inadequacies of Hyderabad's outdated sewerage systems, emphasizing the need for complete wastewater treatment across the city and its surrounding municipalities. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the CSMP was handed over, detailing a 7,444-kilometer span with a budget of Rs 17,212.69 crore, necessitating financial support.
Additionally, Reddy sought support for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 expansion, proposing a joint venture with the central government. Estimated at Rs 24,269 crore, the project aims to extend over 76.4 kilometers. Collaboration for rapid project implementation was requested, alongside addressing other regional issues like Left Wing Extremism.
