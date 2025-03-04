Khattar Criticizes Congress: A Historical Perspective on Democracy

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday criticized the Congress party for allegedly forming a self-imposed government after Independence, which he claims was not democratically elected. The senior BJP leader emphasized the historical significance of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP's precursor, which was established to challenge Congress's unchecked power.

Addressing a BJP state council meeting in Bihar, where Dilip Jaiswal was elected provincial president, Khattar recounted his youthful activism during Indira Gandhi's contentious Emergency era. He reflected on a rally he attended led by Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, whose speech inspired his lifelong commitment to public service.

Khattar celebrated the BJP's evolution, from its early struggles to its current political achievements, highlighting its leadership in 20 states. He concluded by urging for integrity in politics, recalling RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay's metaphor on combating corruption for ethical governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)