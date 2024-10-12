Left Menu

Empowering Guardians: VDPs Strengthen Rhino Protection Efforts in Assam

Village Defence Parties in Assam's Morigaon district have been equipped with essential field gear to enhance their efforts in protecting one-horned rhinoceroses in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. The initiative, organized by biodiversity organization Aaranyak with support from local police and the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation, focuses on addressing human-wildlife conflicts and preventing poaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Village Defence Parties in Assam's Morigaon district are receiving recognition for their critical role in wildlife protection. They have been supplied with essential field gear, including torches and raincoats, to support their ongoing efforts to safeguard the one-horned rhinoceros in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, according to a senior police officer.

The provisioning of this equipment was announced during a recent gathering at the Mayong police station. The initiative highlights the collaborative efforts between the Morigaon District Police and biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak, backed by the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation.

The focus is on mitigating human-wildlife conflicts and preventing poaching, as emphasized by local authorities. Village Defence Party members shared their experiences handling rhino-related incidents, including a recent fatal encounter, underscoring their commitment to preventing poaching in the sanctuary for the past eight years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

