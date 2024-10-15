Tragedy in the Tracks: Elephant Calf Killed by Goods Train

An elephant calf met a tragic end, while two others were injured after a collision with a goods train in Odisha's Sundargarh district, according to forestry authorities. The tragic incident unfolded around 9:30 pm on the Howrah-Mumbai line near Bondamunda, within the Bisra range of the Rourkela Forest Division.

The herd, consisting of 23 elephants, found its way onto the tracks after being chased by local residents, officials have reported. Sadly, the calf was crushed under the train's wheels, and two additional elephants suffered injuries in the mishap.

In response, forest officials and local police quickly arrived on-site to commence an investigation into this unfortunate event. Furthermore, train operators have been instructed to proceed at decreased speeds in the area due to the ongoing presence of elephants.

