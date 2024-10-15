Left Menu

Tragedy in the Tracks: Elephant Calf Killed by Goods Train

An elephant calf was killed and two others were injured when hit by a goods train in Odisha's Sundargarh district. The accident occurred on the Howrah-Mumbai line after a herd of 23 elephants was chased by locals. Officials are investigating and trains are advised to run slowly.

Updated: 15-10-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:53 IST
Tragedy in the Tracks: Elephant Calf Killed by Goods Train
An elephant calf met a tragic end, while two others were injured after a collision with a goods train in Odisha's Sundargarh district, according to forestry authorities. The tragic incident unfolded around 9:30 pm on the Howrah-Mumbai line near Bondamunda, within the Bisra range of the Rourkela Forest Division.

The herd, consisting of 23 elephants, found its way onto the tracks after being chased by local residents, officials have reported. Sadly, the calf was crushed under the train's wheels, and two additional elephants suffered injuries in the mishap.

In response, forest officials and local police quickly arrived on-site to commence an investigation into this unfortunate event. Furthermore, train operators have been instructed to proceed at decreased speeds in the area due to the ongoing presence of elephants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

