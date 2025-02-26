Revolutionizing Diabetes Management: NIT Rourkela's AI Breakthrough

At the forefront of diabetes management, researchers from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, have crafted a pioneering AI model dedicated to refining blood sugar level predictions.

This advanced machine-learning tool aims to significantly bolster personalized treatment strategies by delivering more precise glucose level forecasts.

Published in the IEEE Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics, the project has sparked plans for clinical trials, with potential applications ranging from smart insulin pumps to mobile health apps, promising to revolutionize care for diabetic patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)