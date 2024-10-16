Left Menu

Panic as Earthquake Jolts Eastern Turkiye

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkiye, causing widespread panic in Malatya province and nearby cities. No serious injuries or damage have been reported, but schools were closed as a precaution. The region had previously been heavily affected by a devastating earthquake last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:14 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolted eastern Turkiye on Wednesday, triggering widespread panic among residents, according to local officials. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of significant injuries or damage.

The tremor shook the town of Kale in Malatya province at 10:46 am local time, equivalent to 07:46 GMT, as reported by the government's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). The quake was also felt across neighboring cities, including Diyarbakir, Elazig, Erzincan, and Tunceli, as per HaberTurk television.

"No problems have been reported thus far," Malatya Mayor Sami Er stated to the Anadolu Agency. However, authorities are still conducting assessments in remote areas to confirm any potential damage. The incident led to residents evacuating their homes and congregating in open spaces, with schools being shut in Elazig as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

