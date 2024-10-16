Left Menu

India and Colombia Strengthen Environmental Cooperation in Meeting on Climate and Biodiversity

During the discussions, Sh. Singh extended his best wishes to Colombia for hosting the upcoming United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Cali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:09 IST
India and Colombia Strengthen Environmental Cooperation in Meeting on Climate and Biodiversity
In a cultural exchange, Sh. Singh introduced Mr. Rojas Rodriguez to the Madhubani paintings displayed in the Ministry’s gallery, illustrating the deep connection between nature and culture. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Sh. Kirti Vardhan Singh, met with Mr. Jorge Enrique Rojas Rodriguez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, to discuss pressing global issues such as climate change and biodiversity conservation. The meeting, held today, marked a significant step in enhancing bilateral ties between the two nations.

During the discussions, Sh. Singh extended his best wishes to Colombia for hosting the upcoming United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Cali. He also highlighted India’s commitment to environmental sustainability, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which promotes environmental responsibility while honoring motherhood. The Colombian Vice Minister praised this unique initiative.

In a cultural exchange, Sh. Singh introduced Mr. Rojas Rodriguez to the Madhubani paintings displayed in the Ministry’s gallery, illustrating the deep connection between nature and culture. This gesture underscored the mutual importance both nations place on preserving biodiversity and cultural heritage.

The meeting demonstrated India's and Colombia’s shared commitment to environmental cooperation and global sustainability, reinforcing their partnership in addressing global ecological challenges.

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024