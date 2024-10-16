India and Colombia Strengthen Environmental Cooperation in Meeting on Climate and Biodiversity

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Sh. Kirti Vardhan Singh, met with Mr. Jorge Enrique Rojas Rodriguez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, to discuss pressing global issues such as climate change and biodiversity conservation. The meeting, held today, marked a significant step in enhancing bilateral ties between the two nations.

During the discussions, Sh. Singh extended his best wishes to Colombia for hosting the upcoming United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Cali. He also highlighted India’s commitment to environmental sustainability, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which promotes environmental responsibility while honoring motherhood. The Colombian Vice Minister praised this unique initiative.

In a cultural exchange, Sh. Singh introduced Mr. Rojas Rodriguez to the Madhubani paintings displayed in the Ministry’s gallery, illustrating the deep connection between nature and culture. This gesture underscored the mutual importance both nations place on preserving biodiversity and cultural heritage.

The meeting demonstrated India's and Colombia’s shared commitment to environmental cooperation and global sustainability, reinforcing their partnership in addressing global ecological challenges.