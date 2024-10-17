Left Menu

Unveiling Mysteries: Neutrinos and Spacesuit Innovations

In a significant advancement in physics, China's JUNO lab will explore neutrinos using a vast underground sphere. Meanwhile, Prada and Axiom Space reveal a new spacesuit for NASA’s Artemis 3 moon mission, blending classic design with modern details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 02:26 IST
In the realm of scientific exploration, China's Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) is on the verge of a breakthrough with its massive underground setup. This facility, situated 700 meters beneath the Earth's surface, will soon commence its ambitious quest to capture intricate data on neutrinos—subatomic particles that remain a mystery to many physicists.

The lab, a $300 million venture located in Guangdong province, is anticipated to illuminate the secrets of neutrinos, which are byproducts of nuclear reactions. With thousands of light-detecting tubes encased in a towering 12-storey water cylinder, the observatory aims to unravel some of the most perplexing questions in particle physics.

In space-related news, fashion meets function as Prada collaborates with Axiom Space to design a novel spacesuit for NASA's Artemis 3 lunar mission slated for 2026. While maintaining the quintessential bulky white silhouette, the new suit features distinctive red trims and grey patches, marking a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity for future moon explorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

