Tragedy in Haveri: Boy Lost in Open Drain
A 12-year-old boy named Nivedith Basavaraj tragically drowned after slipping into an open drain in Haveri. Despite prior complaints from residents about missing drain slabs, no actions were taken. Emergency services are actively searching for him following the incident that happened near the Superintendent of Police’s office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Haveri | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:20 IST
A tragic incident occurred on Thursday morning in Haveri, as a young boy was swept away by rainwater through an open drain, local police reported.
12-year-old Nivedith Basavaraj fell into the drain after stepping on a missing slab, witnessed near the Superintendent of Police office.
Residents express frustration over ignored complaints regarding missing slabs, highlighting the lack of action taken by municipal authorities.
