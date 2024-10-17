Left Menu

Mild Tremor Rattles Narmadapuram, No Damage Reported

A mild tremor with a magnitude of 2.8 jolted Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The earthquake occurred at 12:48 pm, according to India's Meteorological Department. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or property damage, as confirmed by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:10 IST
A minor earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale shook Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The tremor was recorded at 12:48 pm, stated VS Yadav, an official from the India Meteorological Department's Bhopal Centre.

According to Sonia Meena, the district collector, there were no reports of casualties or property damage.

