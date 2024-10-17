Mild Tremor Rattles Narmadapuram, No Damage Reported

A minor earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale shook Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The tremor was recorded at 12:48 pm, stated VS Yadav, an official from the India Meteorological Department's Bhopal Centre.

According to Sonia Meena, the district collector, there were no reports of casualties or property damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)