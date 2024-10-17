Unveiling Cosmic Origins: Meteorite Mysteries Decoded

New insights have emerged on the origins of meteorites bombarding Earth for millennia. Recent studies suggest that about 70% of meteorites falling onto our planet come from three primary asteroid groups within the solar system's main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Through numerical simulations, astronomers modeled the formation and evolution of asteroid families in this region. These studies have been pivotal in tracing the origins of tens of thousands of meteorites, offering a clearer understanding of their genealogy.

The research indicates that major meteorite groups, such as L chondrites and H chondrites, are linked to asteroid families like Massalia, Karin, and Koronis. Despite these findings, for about 15% of meteorites, their cosmic origins remain elusive. The research underscores how space rocks have influenced Earth's life trajectory and highlights the dangers posed by celestial impacts.

