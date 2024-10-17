India Aims to Become a Global Biomanufacturing Hub, Says Dr Jitendra Singh at CSIR-NIIST Golden Jubilee Celebrations

In a significant declaration, Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology (Independent Charge), announced India’s ambitious vision to transform into a global biomanufacturing hub during the CSIR-NIIST Golden Jubilee celebrations held in Thiruvananthapuram today. The minister emphasized the necessity of a global perspective on biochemical manufacturing and called for strategic frameworks to achieve this vision.

Focus on Sustainability and E-Waste Management

During his address, Dr Singh highlighted the central government’s commitment to sustainability and effective e-waste management, referencing a self-powered indoor air quality monitor he unveiled earlier at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. He stressed the importance of innovative solutions in enhancing public health and environmental safety.

Promoting Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The minister underscored that fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship is among the government's top priorities, particularly through initiatives that support startups and incubators. Dr. Singh urged CSIR-NIIST to engage in public-private partnerships, encouraging the institute to develop innovations that extend beyond the scientific community and benefit the general public.

As part of the milestone event, Dr. Singh released the CSIR-NIIST Golden Jubilee Year Book and a commemorative stamp. He inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Performance Chemicals and Sustainable Polymers and laid the foundation for a Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda Research. These new centers are expected to drive forward research and innovation in their respective fields.

Celebrating Achievements and Future Directions

In a presentation, Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST, showcased the achievements of the institute over the past fifty years, highlighting its contributions to scientific research and technological advancements. Dr. Singh facilitated the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and technology transfer agreements between CSIR-NIIST and various technological institutions across India, aiming to enhance collaboration and innovation.

Launch of New Facilities

The event also included the inauguration of the NIIST Showcase exhibition area, a gold testing and hallmark facility, and a startup expo, showcasing the diverse capabilities and innovations emerging from CSIR-NIIST. In a symbolic gesture of commitment to the environment, Dr. Singh planted a sapling on the campus as part of the Plant4Mother campaign.

Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan presented a token of gratitude to Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh for his support and contributions. Dr. Sanjay Behari, Director of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), served as the Guest of Honour. The event was presided over by Dr. Anandharamakrishnan, with the presence of key figures such as Dr. K. V. Radhakrishnan and Dr. P. Nishy, both Chief Scientists at CSIR-NIIST.

With these initiatives, the Indian government aims to position the country as a leader in biomanufacturing and sustainable innovation, fostering a scientific environment that supports economic growth, environmental stewardship, and public welfare.