MedGenome Celebrates a Decade of Genomics Innovation

MedGenome, a leader in genomics-driven diagnostics, marks ten years of advancing healthcare through genomics. The company has launched over 1,300 genetic tests and collaborated with top institutions globally. As it celebrates its tenth anniversary, MedGenome remains committed to improving health outcomes by broadening access to genomic solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:57 IST
MedGenome, a global leader in genomics-driven diagnostics, is celebrating a decade of transformative contributions to healthcare. Founded in 2013, the company has effectively integrated genomics into clinical practice, improving health outcomes for millions worldwide.

In honor of its tenth anniversary, MedGenome released a corporate video, '10 Years of Pioneering Genomics,' showcasing its journey in genomics. This milestone video highlights its partnerships with investors, clinicians, scientists, and over 1100 employees, all committed to advancing science and offering innovative diagnostic solutions, particularly in India.

Over the last decade, MedGenome has launched more than 1,300 genetic tests in India, addressing critical health challenges in oncology, inherited diseases, and more. Notable milestones include becoming the first in India to offer validated Non-invasive prenatal testing and forming significant collaborations with institutions like Stanford University. MedGenome's future plans aim to expand its global footprint and deepen its research commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

