IAEA Regional Cooperation Meetings Outline Strategic Priorities for Nuclear Development

Delegates from four key regional cooperative agreements—AFRA (Africa), ARASIA (Arab States in Asia), ARCAL (Latin America and the Caribbean), and RCA (Asia and the Pacific)—gathered on the margins of the IAEA’s 68th General Conference in Vienna. The meetings focused on reviewing ongoing technical cooperation (TC) projects and identifying strategic priorities for the coming year. These discussions will shape new projects and initiatives while ensuring the regions continue benefiting from nuclear technologies in areas such as health, education, agriculture, and environmental protection.

Expanding Nuclear Education in Africa

The African Regional Cooperative Agreement for Research, Development, and Training (AFRA) highlighted the pressing need for enhanced nuclear education opportunities across its 37 member countries. At the 35th AFRA meeting, held on 18 September, delegates emphasized the role of human resource development in sustaining peaceful applications of nuclear science. AFRA countries have seen a significant increase in participation in training programs, demonstrating their commitment to building nuclear expertise.

In line with this focus, a side event at the General Conference showcased new postgraduate training strategies, aimed at expanding opportunities for African students. An exhibition on AFRA’s ongoing work, opened by Chairpersons James Kahindi and Dina Husseiny Salama, further highlighted the IAEA’s support in nuclear education and training.

Latin America and the Caribbean: Leveraging Special Initiatives

Delegates from the 21 States Parties to the Regional Cooperation Agreement for the Promotion of Nuclear Science and Technology in Latin America and the Caribbean (ARCAL) gathered on 17 September to discuss the region’s progress under the 150 active technical cooperation projects. The meeting underscored the importance of special IAEA initiatives, such as Atoms4Food and Rays of Hope, which have been instrumental in amplifying the impact of nuclear technologies on health, food security, and the environment.

Advancing Nuclear Medicine in Arab States

On 17 September, representatives from the Arab States in Asia (ARASIA) convened to review the progress of more than 60 technical cooperation projects carried out over the past two decades. A key highlight of the meeting was the focus on nuclear medicine, with ARASIA’s Regional Resource Centres providing updates on capabilities and advancements.

IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu launched a new nuclear medicine reference document, which outlines human and physical resources across ARASIA countries and highlights advanced diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities in the region.

Promoting Complementary Initiatives in Asia and the Pacific

The Regional Cooperative Agreement for Research, Development, and Training Related to Nuclear Science and Technology for Asia and the Pacific (RCA) held its 53rd annual meeting on 13 September, ahead of the General Conference. Delegates from 21 countries discussed the implementation of the 2024-2029 Regional Programme Framework, aimed at fostering synergies between RCA projects and national initiatives.

IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu emphasized the importance of aligning national and regional efforts, noting that such integration would maximize the impact and sustainability of nuclear technology applications in the region.