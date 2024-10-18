Shifting Homebuyer Trends and the Rise of India's Real Estate Market
The FICCI-Anarock survey reveals key insights into Indian real estate, showing that mortgage rates above 9% deter 87% of buyers. The market, driven largely by end-users, favors Rs 45-90 lakh homes. Investor confidence, regulatory frameworks, and evolving buyer preferences are reshaping the industry.
- Country:
- India
Recent findings from a joint survey by FICCI and Anarock highlight significant shifts in homebuyer preferences influenced by interest rates and market conditions.
Released at a real estate conference, the survey emphasizes how mortgage rates exceeding 9% notably impact the decisions of 87% of respondents. The study also underscores the Indian residential market's preference for self-use properties.
Prominent industry figures outlined the growing importance of regulatory measures and transparency, with SEBI's efforts focusing on sustainable growth. The robust expansion of the real estate market attracts institutional investments and supports the rise of innovative investment models, such as SM REITs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
