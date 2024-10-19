JNU to Revolutionize Campus with Massive Solar Power Installation

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is set to expand its solar power capacity by installing a 2,000 kilowatt-peak (KWp) solar power plant on its campus. The initiative is expected to save the institution around Rs 3 crore in annual electricity bills, according to official sources.

This significant upgrade will include solar panels on hostel rooftops, academic buildings, and vacant areas. Since 2018, JNU's existing 600 KWp solar panels have generated about 9 lakh units annually, saving around Rs 4.2 crore in electricity costs. The new project aims to fulfill more of the university's peak power demand and generate 30 lakh units of electricity each year.

Costing between Rs 10-12 crore, JNU seeks funding from the Ministry of Education and private CSR initiatives, with potential subsidies from the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Furthermore, JNU is evaluating the RESCO model for sustainable implementation, which includes granting roof rights to a vendor, further reducing costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)