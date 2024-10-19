Assam Launches Rs 800 Crore Project to Revitalize Beels

The government of Assam has announced an ambitious Rs 800 crore project to rejuvenate 129 beels, or lake-like wetlands, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Implemented in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank, the initiative aims to revitalize 4000 hectares of these beels, boosting indigenous fish production and improving water management in the region.

Beels are crucial to Assam's hydrological resources, aiding in flood mitigation, groundwater recharge, and providing habitats for diverse aquatic life, including fish and migratory birds.

(With inputs from agencies.)