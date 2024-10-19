Left Menu

Assam Launches Rs 800 Crore Project to Revitalize Beels

The Assam government plans an Rs 800 crore initiative to rejuvenate 129 beels, enhancing fish production and water storage. Partnering with the Asian Development Bank, this project aims to increase the water retention and conservation of indigenous fish species, restoring 4000 hectares of crucial wetlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:35 IST
The government of Assam has announced an ambitious Rs 800 crore project to rejuvenate 129 beels, or lake-like wetlands, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Implemented in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank, the initiative aims to revitalize 4000 hectares of these beels, boosting indigenous fish production and improving water management in the region.

Beels are crucial to Assam's hydrological resources, aiding in flood mitigation, groundwater recharge, and providing habitats for diverse aquatic life, including fish and migratory birds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

