In a remarkable revelation, scientists have unveiled the complex dual role ancient meteorites played in shaping Earth's biological history. A massive meteorite, striking the planet 3.26 billion years ago, may have drastically altered life, acting as a 'giant fertilizer bomb' that provided crucial nutrients to early microbial life forms.

Meanwhile, in Colombia, scientists have made a significant breakthrough in protecting bee populations from the hazardous effects of pesticides. By developing an innovative food supplement, researchers are helping safeguard bees' neurological health, ensuring the continued role of these essential pollinators in natural ecosystems and food production.

Both these stories underline the intricate interplay between natural events and human innovation in fostering life and preserving ecological balance.

