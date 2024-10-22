Bengaluru Battles Floods and Chaos Amidst Incessant Rains
In Bengaluru, relentless rains have resulted in five fatalities, extensive flooding, and infrastructure challenges. In response, authorities deployed disaster response teams and declared school closures. Political tensions escalated as the ruling government faced criticism. The unexpected deluge left roads submerged and sparked public discontent over governance and infrastructure problems.
Bengaluru is experiencing serious hardship as continuous rainfall has resulted in widespread flooding, claiming at least five lives in separate incidents. The crisis unfolded over three days, causing chaos in residential areas and transforming roads into torrents.
The heavy downpour led to a building collapse, tragically killing three laborers. Additionally, two children drowned in Kengeri Lake. Emergency response teams were deployed, rescuing 14 individuals from the collapse site, though three remain missing.
As floodwaters rose, causing traffic gridlock and damaging homes and vehicles, public dissatisfaction with the governing Congress escalated. Political leaders criticized the state administration's response to the emergency, calling for improved infrastructure to prevent future calamities.
