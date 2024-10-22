Bengaluru Battles Floods and Chaos Amidst Incessant Rains

Bengaluru is experiencing serious hardship as continuous rainfall has resulted in widespread flooding, claiming at least five lives in separate incidents. The crisis unfolded over three days, causing chaos in residential areas and transforming roads into torrents.

The heavy downpour led to a building collapse, tragically killing three laborers. Additionally, two children drowned in Kengeri Lake. Emergency response teams were deployed, rescuing 14 individuals from the collapse site, though three remain missing.

As floodwaters rose, causing traffic gridlock and damaging homes and vehicles, public dissatisfaction with the governing Congress escalated. Political leaders criticized the state administration's response to the emergency, calling for improved infrastructure to prevent future calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)