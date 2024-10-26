Left Menu

Stoneflies Evolve New Colors in Response to Deforestation

New research reveals that deforestation in New Zealand has led stoneflies to evolve new colors, as their original 'warning' hues, mimicking a poisonous species, became unnecessary with the forest habitat loss. The study highlights species' resilience and adaptability to rapid environmental changes induced by humans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 08:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 08:24 IST
Stoneflies Evolve New Colors in Response to Deforestation
  • Country:
  • India

In New Zealand, deforestation has prompted a native insect, the stonefly, to change its colors, illustrating how species adapt to human-induced environmental changes. This groundbreaking research, considered 'the world's most clear-cut case,' provides insight into evolution's role in coping with habitat loss.

Traditionally, stoneflies in forested areas exhibited colors mimicking a toxic species, deterring predators. However, with forest reduction, the poisonous species disappeared, rendering the stonefly's deceptive hues unnecessary. Consequently, the insects evolved new colors, explained study co-author Jon Waters of the University of Otago.

University of Otago's Graham McCulloch emphasized the significance of these findings, noting that they exemplify how some native species can swiftly adapt to human-driven changes, further supported by similar evolutionary shifts observed across different regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024