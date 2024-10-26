Stoneflies Evolve New Colors in Response to Deforestation

In New Zealand, deforestation has prompted a native insect, the stonefly, to change its colors, illustrating how species adapt to human-induced environmental changes. This groundbreaking research, considered 'the world's most clear-cut case,' provides insight into evolution's role in coping with habitat loss.

Traditionally, stoneflies in forested areas exhibited colors mimicking a toxic species, deterring predators. However, with forest reduction, the poisonous species disappeared, rendering the stonefly's deceptive hues unnecessary. Consequently, the insects evolved new colors, explained study co-author Jon Waters of the University of Otago.

University of Otago's Graham McCulloch emphasized the significance of these findings, noting that they exemplify how some native species can swiftly adapt to human-driven changes, further supported by similar evolutionary shifts observed across different regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)