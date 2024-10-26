Delhi's Waste Incineration Plan Faces Civil Society Pushback

Civil Society Organizations are urging the Delhi government to reconsider its plan to incinerate all city waste, a recent statement revealed. According to the statement released on Friday, the CSOs have formally requested that the Delhi government stop the expansion of Waste-to-Energy (WTE) incineration projects in the Delhi/NCR region.

The statement emphasized that WTE operations should be suspended when the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates to 'poor' under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The letter advocated for systemic changes in how waste is managed, calling for better enforcement of bylaws, waste minimization, source segregation, and harsh penalties for violations.

Despite measures like water sprinkling and banning firecrackers, burning 7,250 tons of municipal waste in existing WTE incinerators reportedly adds significantly to pollution. Concerns outlined include negative health effects, especially on children, and a plan to increase incineration to 13,300 tons daily by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)