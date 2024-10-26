Left Menu

Delhi's Waste Incineration Plan Faces Civil Society Pushback

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have called on the Delhi government to halt plans to incinerate all of the city's waste, citing environmental and health concerns. They urge for waste management reforms and raised warnings about the negative impacts of Waste-to-Energy projects on the community's health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:25 IST
Delhi's Waste Incineration Plan Faces Civil Society Pushback
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Society Organizations are urging the Delhi government to reconsider its plan to incinerate all city waste, a recent statement revealed. According to the statement released on Friday, the CSOs have formally requested that the Delhi government stop the expansion of Waste-to-Energy (WTE) incineration projects in the Delhi/NCR region.

The statement emphasized that WTE operations should be suspended when the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates to 'poor' under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The letter advocated for systemic changes in how waste is managed, calling for better enforcement of bylaws, waste minimization, source segregation, and harsh penalties for violations.

Despite measures like water sprinkling and banning firecrackers, burning 7,250 tons of municipal waste in existing WTE incinerators reportedly adds significantly to pollution. Concerns outlined include negative health effects, especially on children, and a plan to increase incineration to 13,300 tons daily by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024