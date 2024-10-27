Left Menu

Signature Global Partners with Capacit'e for Landmark Housing Project in Gurugram

Signature Global has awarded a Rs 1,203 crore contract to Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd for its premium Titanium SPR housing project in Gurugram. Spanning 14.382 acres, the project comprises 608 units and will be developed in two phases. Signature Global targets a significant increase in sales bookings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:40 IST
In a major development for the Gurugram real estate market, Signature Global has signed a monumental contract worth Rs 1,203 crore with Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd to build its prestigious residential project Titanium SPR at Sector 71.

Slated to cover 14.382 acres, Titanium SPR aims to deliver 608 premium housing units across two phases. The initial phase, covering 2.1 million sq ft, commenced in June 2024, marking the launch of a substantial portion of the project’s total 3.7 million sq ft saleable area.

Signature Global, led by Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal, has been experiencing a robust increase in sales, with bookings hitting Rs 5,900 crore during April-September 2024-25, up from Rs 1,860 crore the previous year. The firm has ambitious goals set for Rs 10,000 crore in sales bookings for the current fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

