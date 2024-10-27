Left Menu

Delhi-NCR's Diwali Dilemma: To Burst or Not to Burst Firecrackers?

A LocalCircles survey in Delhi-NCR reveals 18% plan to burst firecrackers for Diwali, despite a ban. Respondents' indifference towards government advisories and rising air pollution become focal points. Discourse on enforcement measures gains traction as the festival nears, with many questioning the ban's effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:41 IST
Delhi-NCR's Diwali Dilemma: To Burst or Not to Burst Firecrackers?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Diwali approaches, a survey by LocalCircles highlights a contentious issue among Delhi-NCR residents: firecrackers. Conducted with 10,526 participants, the poll found that 18% plan to burst crackers, despite a ban in place due to pollution concerns.

The survey underscores a lack of compliance with government advisories. On Karva Chauth, many flouted the restrictions, showcasing a continuing demand for firecrackers, despite imminent penalties. Reports indicate that 55% of respondents oppose cracker use, citing pollution.

Air quality in several Delhi-NCR regions has soared to alarming levels, with AQI readings surpassing 350. The conversation around the ban's effectiveness and its enforcement intensifies, as residents grapple with the implications of their choices this festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024