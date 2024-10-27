Delhi-NCR's Diwali Dilemma: To Burst or Not to Burst Firecrackers?

As Diwali approaches, a survey by LocalCircles highlights a contentious issue among Delhi-NCR residents: firecrackers. Conducted with 10,526 participants, the poll found that 18% plan to burst crackers, despite a ban in place due to pollution concerns.

The survey underscores a lack of compliance with government advisories. On Karva Chauth, many flouted the restrictions, showcasing a continuing demand for firecrackers, despite imminent penalties. Reports indicate that 55% of respondents oppose cracker use, citing pollution.

Air quality in several Delhi-NCR regions has soared to alarming levels, with AQI readings surpassing 350. The conversation around the ban's effectiveness and its enforcement intensifies, as residents grapple with the implications of their choices this festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)