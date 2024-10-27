Green Light for Muthalapozhi: Transforming a Death Trap into a Harbour Hub

The Centre has approved a transformative Rs 177 crore project for the comprehensive development of Muthalapozhi harbour, a site notorious for fishing boat mishaps. This approval, announced by Union Minister George Kurian, is based on a DPR from the state government, with funding split 60:40 between the Centre and the state.

Muthalapozhi, where the Vamanapuram river meets the Arabian Sea, will see infrastructure enhancements critical for safety and efficiency. The planned upgrades will allow 415 mechanised boats to dock, facilitating the annual import of 38,142 metric tonnes of fish, dramatically boosting local trade.

With this project, Rs 164 crore is earmarked for infrastructure, such as modern roads and drainage systems, while the remainder focuses on coastal protection and smart green port initiatives. This initiative aims to benefit at least 20,000 people directly or indirectly, supported by concurrent port modernisation across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)