Left Menu

Green Light for Muthalapozhi: Transforming a Death Trap into a Harbour Hub

The Centre approved a Rs 177 crore development project for Muthalapozhi harbour, aiming to modernize it and improve safety for fishermen. The project will provide direct benefits to around 10,000 locals and involve the expansion of infrastructure and modern facilities, with a funding ratio of 60:40 between central and state governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:41 IST
Green Light for Muthalapozhi: Transforming a Death Trap into a Harbour Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has approved a transformative Rs 177 crore project for the comprehensive development of Muthalapozhi harbour, a site notorious for fishing boat mishaps. This approval, announced by Union Minister George Kurian, is based on a DPR from the state government, with funding split 60:40 between the Centre and the state.

Muthalapozhi, where the Vamanapuram river meets the Arabian Sea, will see infrastructure enhancements critical for safety and efficiency. The planned upgrades will allow 415 mechanised boats to dock, facilitating the annual import of 38,142 metric tonnes of fish, dramatically boosting local trade.

With this project, Rs 164 crore is earmarked for infrastructure, such as modern roads and drainage systems, while the remainder focuses on coastal protection and smart green port initiatives. This initiative aims to benefit at least 20,000 people directly or indirectly, supported by concurrent port modernisation across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024