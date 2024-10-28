Rajasthan Sizzles: Unseasonal Heat Wave Grips Cities

Rajasthan is grappling with unseasonal heat as cities across the state record soaring temperatures between 35 to 40.5 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than the usual for this time of year.

Barmer reached a scorching 40.5 degrees on Sunday, while Bikaner hit 40 degrees. Other cities like Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jalore, and Phalodi are also experiencing severe heat, with temperatures ranging from 39 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department attributes this temperature surge to westerly winds, as opposed to the typical north-westerly winds that usher in cooler air. Currently, hot wind from Pakistan and Balochistan is affecting the western regions of Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)