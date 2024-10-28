Left Menu

Rajasthan Sizzles: Unseasonal Heat Wave Grips Cities

Cities in Rajasthan are facing unusually high temperatures, ranging between 35 to 40.5 degrees Celsius, well above the normal range. Barmer recorded the highest at 40.5 degrees. The elevated temperatures are attributed to westerly winds, differing from the usual north-westerly winds that bring cooler weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:39 IST
Rajasthan Sizzles: Unseasonal Heat Wave Grips Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is grappling with unseasonal heat as cities across the state record soaring temperatures between 35 to 40.5 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than the usual for this time of year.

Barmer reached a scorching 40.5 degrees on Sunday, while Bikaner hit 40 degrees. Other cities like Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jalore, and Phalodi are also experiencing severe heat, with temperatures ranging from 39 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department attributes this temperature surge to westerly winds, as opposed to the typical north-westerly winds that usher in cooler air. Currently, hot wind from Pakistan and Balochistan is affecting the western regions of Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024