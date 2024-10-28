Rajasthan Sizzles: Unseasonal Heat Wave Grips Cities
Cities in Rajasthan are facing unusually high temperatures, ranging between 35 to 40.5 degrees Celsius, well above the normal range. Barmer recorded the highest at 40.5 degrees. The elevated temperatures are attributed to westerly winds, differing from the usual north-westerly winds that bring cooler weather.
Rajasthan is grappling with unseasonal heat as cities across the state record soaring temperatures between 35 to 40.5 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than the usual for this time of year.
Barmer reached a scorching 40.5 degrees on Sunday, while Bikaner hit 40 degrees. Other cities like Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jalore, and Phalodi are also experiencing severe heat, with temperatures ranging from 39 to 40 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department attributes this temperature surge to westerly winds, as opposed to the typical north-westerly winds that usher in cooler air. Currently, hot wind from Pakistan and Balochistan is affecting the western regions of Rajasthan.
