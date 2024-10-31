Left Menu

Spain's Deadly Deluge: A Call for Climate Action

Devastating flash floods in eastern Spain have resulted in over 155 deaths, marking the nation's worst flood-related disaster in modern history. Rapid climate change and inadequate warnings are blamed for the severity of the catastrophe. Authorities face criticism for slow response strategies.

The devastating flash floods in eastern Spain have claimed more than 155 lives as rescue teams continue their search efforts, marking one of Europe's deadliest storm-related disasters in the past five decades.

Authorities report that the city of Valencia was hit hardest, with a year's worth of rain falling in just eight hours. Criticism has been levelled at the government for slow warnings, potentially contributing to the high death toll.

Infrastructure damages have disrupted transport and agriculture in the region, with bridges and roads swept away and farmland submerged. Climate change has been blamed for the increased frequency and intensity of such weather events.

