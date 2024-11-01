Spain's Unprecedented Flood Catastrophe: A Year of Rain in Just Eight Hours

In what is being termed as Europe's worst weather disaster in five decades, catastrophic floods in Spain have claimed 205 lives. The eastern region of Valencia was the hardest hit, with about 500 soldiers deployed to search for missing persons and assist survivors in the aftermath of the storm.

As the floodwaters recede, the scale of destruction is unveiled, from wrecked infrastructure to submerged farmlands. Local resident Patricia Villar described the scene, saying, "It's all destroyed, shops, supermarkets, schools, cars." Emergency services continue battling power outages, with firefighters using petrol siphoned from abandoned vehicles to power generators.

The catastrophe, exacerbated by a year's worth of rainfall in just eight hours, has ignited anger and questions on disaster preparedness. Although protocols were reportedly followed, residents expressed discontent over delayed alerts. As Pope Francis prayed for the affected, scientists emphasized the role of climate change in increasing such extreme weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)