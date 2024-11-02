Bridging the Gap: Why Biodiversity Policies Must Embrace Behavioral Change

A groundbreaking study has found that a significant 90% of national biodiversity policies fail to specify necessary behavioral changes among key groups such as farmers and consumers. This oversight hampers progress towards meeting vital conservation targets, according to researchers.

Led by a team from the University of Surrey, the study analyzed 1,306 policy actions from National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans globally. The researchers discovered that only 11% of these policies addressed the critical role individual behaviors play in biodiversity conservation.

Melissa Marselle, a co-author of the study, stated, "We need to focus on everyday behaviors that contribute to biodiversity loss, alongside larger resource management strategies." The study urges policymakers to incorporate insights from behavioral science, specifying target behaviors and actors to enhance strategy effectiveness and meet global biodiversity goals by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)