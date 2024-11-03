Left Menu

Delhi Suffers from 'Very Poor' Air Quality: A Rising Environmental Concern

Delhi's air quality worsened, reaching the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 369. Multiple locations reported 'severe' air quality levels. The India Meteorological Department predicted clearer skies later in the day, despite the high humidity and below-normal minimum temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:41 IST
Delhi Suffers from 'Very Poor' Air Quality: A Rising Environmental Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has found itself engulfed in thick fog as the air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Sunday, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at a concerning 369, escalating from 290 just a day earlier.

Particularly alarming is the fact that some monitoring sites recorded 'severe' air quality levels, with figures exceeding 400. Of the 38 monitoring stations cataloged by the CPCB's Sameer app, eight, including localities like Anand Vihar and Punjabi Bagh, reported readings above the 400 mark.

Residents of Delhi also faced humidity conditions as high as 94 percent, with a noticeable chill, as the minimum temperature plummeted to 16.5 degrees Celsius, slightly below the normal temperature, as noted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Forecasts suggest that clearer skies are expected during the day with temperatures potentially reaching 34 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024