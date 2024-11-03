Delhi Suffers from 'Very Poor' Air Quality: A Rising Environmental Concern

Delhi has found itself engulfed in thick fog as the air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Sunday, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at a concerning 369, escalating from 290 just a day earlier.

Particularly alarming is the fact that some monitoring sites recorded 'severe' air quality levels, with figures exceeding 400. Of the 38 monitoring stations cataloged by the CPCB's Sameer app, eight, including localities like Anand Vihar and Punjabi Bagh, reported readings above the 400 mark.

Residents of Delhi also faced humidity conditions as high as 94 percent, with a noticeable chill, as the minimum temperature plummeted to 16.5 degrees Celsius, slightly below the normal temperature, as noted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Forecasts suggest that clearer skies are expected during the day with temperatures potentially reaching 34 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)