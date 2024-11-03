Illegal African Catfish Farming Cracked Down in Uttar Pradesh

The National Green Tribunal has issued an order to tackle alleged illegal breeding and farming of the African catfish in Uttar Pradesh. Known locally as Thai magur, this species is prohibited in India due to ecological concerns.

A plea flagged the suspected activity in Shahpur Nij Morta village, prompting a bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava to emphasize the 2019 tribunal ruling that restricts breeding without necessary approvals. These approvals are required to prevent environmental damage.

The tribunal has directed the fisheries department to investigate the complaint. The Director must conduct a site inspection and take appropriate measures if the allegations are validated.

(With inputs from agencies.)