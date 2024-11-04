Lahore's Smog Crisis Shuts Down Primary Schools
Severe air pollution in Lahore, Pakistan, has forced the closure of primary schools for a week. The decision aims to protect children from respiratory issues as toxic smog affects thousands. Authorities are taking steps such as banning construction and fining polluting vehicles amid hazardous PM 2.5 levels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:28 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Poor air quality in Lahore has prompted Pakistani officials to close primary schools for a week, as part of measures to protect children from respiratory illnesses.
With smog affecting thousands, authorities have also banned certain construction activities and targeted vehicles emitting excessive smoke.
The city, historically known for its gardens, faces significant challenges as rapid urbanization strains its infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lahore
- air quality
- smog
- schools
- closure
- Pakistan
- pollution
- children
- respiratory health
- urbanization
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan Fights Back: Nationwide Efforts to Eradicate Polio
Pakistan Poised for Judicial Shake-Up: 26th Constitutional Amendment on the Horizon
Delhi Battles Severe Air Pollution Linked to Cross-Border Bus Emissions
Delhi Battles Pollution: Cooperation Called with UP for Cleaner Air
Political Polarization Intensifies in Pakistan Over Legislative Amendments