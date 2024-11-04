Left Menu

Lahore's Smog Crisis Shuts Down Primary Schools

Severe air pollution in Lahore, Pakistan, has forced the closure of primary schools for a week. The decision aims to protect children from respiratory issues as toxic smog affects thousands. Authorities are taking steps such as banning construction and fining polluting vehicles amid hazardous PM 2.5 levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:28 IST
A layer of haze envelops Ayodhya (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Poor air quality in Lahore has prompted Pakistani officials to close primary schools for a week, as part of measures to protect children from respiratory illnesses.

With smog affecting thousands, authorities have also banned certain construction activities and targeted vehicles emitting excessive smoke.

The city, historically known for its gardens, faces significant challenges as rapid urbanization strains its infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

