Left Menu

Elephants in the Crossfire: MP's Plan for Peace with Pachyderms

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister plans to address challenges posed by elephant herds from Chhattisgarh. After 10 elephant deaths and incidents with humans, coordination between states' forest departments is essential. An elephant task force, radio tracking, and solar fencing are proposed for effective management and conflict avoidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:04 IST
Elephants in the Crossfire: MP's Plan for Peace with Pachyderms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Monday that he plans to speak with his Chhattisgarh counterpart about challenges stemming from elephant herds crossing into MP from the neighboring state.

Yadav, scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh later today, emphasized the need for coordination between the two states' forest departments on various issues.

Recently, 10 elephants died at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in MP. Following this, two senior reserve officials were suspended after a high-level probe into the deaths and an incident where an elephant killed three people in Umaria.

Yadav highlighted that these incidents usually occur due to herds migrating from Chhattisgarh, and he plans to address this with Chhattisgarh's chief minister.

Proposed solutions include establishing an elephant task force and implementing radio tracking and a long-term plan with wildlife experts to prevent future deaths and attacks.

MP's favorable environment attracts elephants from other states, necessitating a sustainable management plan. The state plans to adopt best practices from Karnataka, Kerala, and Assam and will send officers there for insights.

To prevent man-animal conflict, solar fencing around agricultural farms will be installed to protect crops from elephant destruction, according to the chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024