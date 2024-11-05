Delhi's Air Crisis: Rising Toxicity Levels Raise Health Concerns

Delhi's air quality deteriorated further on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) nearly entering the severe category in certain locales. At 9 am, the AQI was reported at 384 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Monday, the 24-hour average AQI recorded until 4 pm was 381, placing Delhi's air among the worst in India. The CPCB's Sameer app revealed that 13 out of 38 monitoring stations reported severe readings above 400, including areas such as Anand Vihar and Rohini.

The pervasive air toxicity levels, which impact both healthy individuals and those with pre-existing health conditions, highlight the gravity of Delhi's pollution crisis. The weather office predicts clear skies, with a temperature range of 17.6°C to 33°C for the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)