Delhi's Air Crisis: Rising Toxicity Levels Raise Health Concerns

Delhi's air quality remains a concern as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 384. Several areas recorded severe pollution levels over 400, posing health risks to residents. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) highlights the impact on both healthy individuals and those with pre-existing conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:20 IST
Akshardham Temple in Delhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's air quality deteriorated further on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) nearly entering the severe category in certain locales. At 9 am, the AQI was reported at 384 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Monday, the 24-hour average AQI recorded until 4 pm was 381, placing Delhi's air among the worst in India. The CPCB's Sameer app revealed that 13 out of 38 monitoring stations reported severe readings above 400, including areas such as Anand Vihar and Rohini.

The pervasive air toxicity levels, which impact both healthy individuals and those with pre-existing health conditions, highlight the gravity of Delhi's pollution crisis. The weather office predicts clear skies, with a temperature range of 17.6°C to 33°C for the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

