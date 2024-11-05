Left Menu

Delhi Chokes: Air Pollution Persists Amid Foggy Conditions

Delhi's air quality lingers near 'severe' due to persistent fog and pollution. Vehicular emissions are a major contributor, with farm fires exacerbating the situation. The AQI has been consistently high, and experts call for stricter measures to control emissions and manage air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:21 IST
Delhi Chokes: Air Pollution Persists Amid Foggy Conditions
Delhi's air pollution remained close to 'severe' levels for the third day, with the AQI hitting 373 as the season's first fog rolled in.

Authorities identified vehicular emissions and farm fires as significant contributors, urging tighter controls on emission sources to mitigate health risks.

Weather experts forecast continued high AQI and stagnant temperatures until mid-November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

