Cross-Border Conservation: Cheetah Corridor Management in India

Following instances of cheetahs straying from Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan, a joint corridor management committee has been formed. Tasked with conserving these felines, the committee will also explore potential for cheetah relocations, develop joint tourist routes, and build capacity among wildlife officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:00 IST
  India

In response to recent incidents of cheetahs straying from Madhya Pradesh into Rajasthan, authorities have established a joint corridor management committee to facilitate the conservation of these felines. This move aims to ensure a harmonious cohabitation and effective management of cheetahs between the two states, officials announced on Tuesday.

The committee is set to undertake the planning and execution of strategies for the potential relocation of cheetahs from Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, as well as the enhancement of conservation efforts in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. They will also recommend improvements, including an assessment of the pre-augmentation base, according to official sources.

Comprising officials from both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the panel will deliberate on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to coordinate the development and management of cheetah movement corridors. Additionally, discussions will extend to capacity building for officers and frontline staff engaged in monitoring and patrolling these corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

