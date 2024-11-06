Left Menu

Delhi's Pollution Crisis: The High Cost of Inefficient Transportation

Vehicular emissions are the leading cause of Delhi's pollution, surpassing stubble burning and firecrackers. The fragmented transportation system worsens air quality, with nitrogen oxides contributing significantly. An effective public transport overhaul is needed as current systems struggle with high costs and inadequate service.

Updated: 06-11-2024 16:56 IST
  • India

Environmental experts identify vehicular emissions as the main contributor to Delhi's critical air pollution levels, overshadowing stubble burning and road dust. A report from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) reveals that over 50% of local pollution stems from the chaotic transportation network in the city.

The influx of 1.1 million vehicles daily exacerbates air quality, primarily due to nitrogen oxides, which constitute 81% of NOx pollution. Data from CSE highlights local sources account for 30.34% of Delhi's pollution, urging a focus on transportation improvements.

Despite demands, Delhi's public transport system struggles with high costs and insufficient services. Expanding the bus network is critical, yet the city still falls short of Supreme Court mandates, contributing to costly congestion-related delays affecting both skilled and unskilled workers' incomes.

