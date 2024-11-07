2024: A Pivotal Year of Record Heat Amid Climate Crisis

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) of the European Union has announced that 2024 is virtually certain to become the hottest year on record, surpassing 2023. The unsettling news sets the stage for next week's U.N. COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan, where countries are set to discuss significant increases in funding to fight climate change. However, the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president may influence expectations for the talks.

C3S revealed that January to October saw temperature anomalies so extreme that 2024 is forecasted to be the hottest year unless global temperatures drop drastically. C3S Director Carlo Buontempo highlighted climate change as the core reason for these record temperatures, stating that every continent and ocean basin is experiencing warming.

Experts note that 2024 will mark the first year with global temperatures exceeding 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, primarily caused by CO2 emissions from fossil fuels. Climate scientist Sonia Seneviratne emphasized the need for decisive action at COP29 as the limits set by the Paris Agreement are nearly breached, predicting the target might be exceeded by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)